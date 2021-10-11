During the first two weeks of September, the weather here was mostly hot and dry. The acres of alfalfa growing at the Klement Business Park were in full flower and would remain unharvested for the duration. With this, migrating monarch butterflies descended on the fields and enjoyed the food source provided by the flowering plants. Flocks exceeding 12 or more (by my hurried count) would puff out of trees surrounding the fields as you walked by.
There were monarchs visible everywhere in the alfalfa. The flocks diminished 'til there were few left by the third week of September. I presume they’ve continued their migratory trip south. Prior to this passing hoard of monarchs, I had seen very few around the business park during the summer months.
And now that all but just a few monarchs remain; instead you will find the “woolly bear” caterpillars crossing your path as you walk through Dorothy Carnes Park and take in the fall colors in their entire splendor.
Woolly bear caterpillars also are called woolly worms, and according to folklore they have a reputation for being able to forecast the coming winter weather. If their rusty band in the middle is wide, then it will be a mild winter. If there is blacker on the outer ends, the winter will be more severe.
I always thought when I saw woolly bears this time of year they were too late for their metamorphosis stage and were not going to make it. However, in doing a little research in the Old Farmer’s Almanac, I was pleased to find this is not the case at all.
Instead, I learned that mature woolly bears search for overwintering sites under bark or inside cavities of rocks or logs. That’s why you see so many of them crossing roads and sidewalks in the fall. And when spring arrives, woolly bears spin fuzzy cocoons and transform inside them into full-grown moths.
Happy fall to you all!
Paul Hable and Karen Reinhardt, members of Heart of the City
HOC is a 501(c) 3 non-profit community service group (think “Friends of Fort Atkinson”) which encourages sustainable development, the preservation of existing and treasured civic characteristics, and active participation of the citizenry.
