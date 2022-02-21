I see a number of local writers want the Democrats’ voting bill passed. Notice they are careful not to mention what is in it. I guess that’s all right after seeing that Biden, Schumer and Pelosi also are careful not to divulge the contents either.
Of the nationwide stipulations, one stops the photo ID requirement for voting. This is directly against the fact that 72% of Americans favor voter ID rules. It also requires that anyone may vote by mail and a minimum number of drop boxes will be required. All three of these rules would open the door to more fraud.
It also provides that votes postmarked by the voting day can be counted up to seven days after the election day. That gives the cheaters up to a full week to fraud up enough votes for their candidate to win.
It also allows felons who completed their sentences to vote. You know who they will vote for. The Democrats who have defunded the police and reduced conviction rules.
The Democrats claim these new right to cheat laws are necessary because of “voter suppression.” What voter suppression? Where is the evidence of any voter suppression? I thought the 2020 election had record voting participation. How does that correlate to any suppression? You know darn well if there were anyone whose vote was suppressed, the Democrats would trot them out on stage.
When Georgia passed a new voter law, Biden claimed it was akin to Jim Crow laws. However, he failed to mention that the Georgia law is less restrictive for voting than that what Delaware has. The major Democrats spent all of Martin Luther King Jr. day claiming anyone who is against this power grab is a racist. Seems rather false since 61% of black people are in favor of voter ID rules.
They also want to provide matching funds to candidates out of our tax dollars. I say any person running for office who is worth their salt should be able to gather campaign contributions without our tax dollars. I don’t want my tax dollars paying for someone I wouldn’t vote for. Furthermore, don’t think the national debt is already large enough?
After all of the shenanigans here in Wisconsin during the 2020 election, if the Democrats get their way on these wide open rules, no Republican will win a statewide or national election here again.
