Last Tuesday Biden's handlers let him do a town hall meeting in Milwaukee. I wonder if they will ever let him out again soon. Early on at the town hall Biden said, "We came into office, there were only 50 million doses that were available. By the end of July we'll have over 600 million doses."
However, he also said "we got into office and found out... there was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking, and there were 10 million doses a day that were available."
When asked about the logistics of getting shots to Americans, Biden said, "lt's one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn't have when we came into office, but "one also needs "a vaccinator." Well, there is our new leader of the free world. I think someone spiked his Geritol.
Harris hasn't been any better either. Last weekend, during an Axios interview, she stated that the Biden administration was "starting from scratch" on vaccine production. In January, Dr. Fauci said "we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution." Axios subsequently posted on Twitter about her baloney statement and someone had them take it down.
These are the same two Bozos who before the election said they wouldn't trust vaccines out of President Trump's term. Nice encouragement for fighting the pandemic. They undermined confidence in the vaccines before they jump at the head of the line to receive them.
Anyhow, after they both received their shots in December, their administration set a first 100 days in office goal of one million shots given per day. That was a dishonest goal considering during the inauguration week the U.S. already was averaging 983,000 shots per day.
Recently Biden said the goal was 1.5 million per day by the end of his first 100 days. According to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker we are already at a seven-day rolling average of 1.7 million doses per day. Here again they set a goal already achieved. Now Biden's is telling us that we won't get through all this until Christmas. That's a few months past July for sure.
Sincerely,
Roy W. Heine
Hebron
