All I want is the laws of this State be adhered to for future elections
I stand corrected about the voter ID requirement for the latest Democrat voting bill. The House HR1 bill called the “For the People Act,” the one Biden wants, is the legislation where you don’t need an ID to vote. To be fair and honest, the earlier letters were calling for the “Freedom to Vote Act” which does require voter ID as Mr. Tuten had expressed. I apologize for my error.
However, the theme of my earlier letter was “Where is the evidence of voter suppression?” Mr. Tuten claims not allowing drop boxes for mail-in votes is suppression. Since when is it harder to go to one of the numerous post offices as opposed to some drop box?
He further mentions that Black voters in Fulton County, Georgia, which is dominated by Democrats, had waited five hours to vote in the 2020 primary. Did the Democrats running that county fix that problem for the general election? They don’t sound suppressed if they were willing to wait that long. I’ll bet they would expect their vote won’t be cancelled by fraud.
In Mr. Tuten’s counter letters about fraud in the 2020 elections, he doesn’t seem to understand that once a fraudulent vote is in the hopper there is no way to verify whether that vote was legitimate or not. The verifiable shenanigans were in the process.
Everyone should read Special Council Michael Gableman’s report on the illegal and fraudulent goings on here in Wisconsin. There are 11 chapters pointing out all of the misdeeds in the major cities and the WEC (Wisconsin Elections Commission) unlawful directions to clerks.
Did Trump really win Wisconsin or was there enough fraud to favor Biden? We don’t really know. The secret nature of our process prevents us from telling once the votes are counted.
I never asked for the 2020 election to be overturned. All I want is the laws of this State be adhered to for future elections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.