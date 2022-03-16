Our inept administration failed America and the world
I am not a fan of the Daily Jefferson County Union’s political cartoonist, Stahler. I believe he consistently misses the mark on the overall purpose of his existence.
He bores in on his personal liberal agenda rather than exposing real political missteps in Washington or trying to be funny.
Monday’s effort was particularly egregious. He, in effect, was shaming American consumers for complaining about $6 gas while the poor people in Ukraine are fleeing the invasion of their homeland.
The real political point of these issues should be that they were both preventable. And our inept administration in Washington failed America and the world on both fronts.
It all started on the first day of the Biden administration. When President Biden declared war on our domestic oil industry, he also handed Putin the leverage on supply and pricing of oil on the world market. Price at the pump in the U.S. immediately started to spike up.
For Putin it was a win-win deal. Our trade imbalance with Russia went from $94 billion in 2020 to $190 billion in 2021. Most of this increase was for oil and energy related products. President Biden, in effect, created thousands of good paying jobs … in Russia. Putin, flush with cash and sensing inordinate weakness by the U.S. following the Afghanistan debacle, decided the time is right and began his aggression in Europe.
The Ukraine war is truly a tragedy, and six-dollar gas is not funny. At least we aren’t dodging Russian missiles and bullets in our streets yet.
Give this administration time; they still have three more years. That’s not funny either.
