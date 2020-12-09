Demand peace!
I would like to thank Jean Brooks for her excellent letter to the editor, "Hello to Strength Through Peace.” I thank her not only for her letter, but mainly for her awareness of our country’s bloated military budget, also for her acknowledging the murdering and destruction we are doing throughout the world. The greed and control have gotten so bad that the internal needs of this country and its people are becoming unrepairable.
Our current Commander in Chief is a total disgrace, but militarily I don't think his aggressions are any worse than Obama's drones, or Bush junior's "Weapons of Mass Destruction" and its huge, huge lies. And it goes back farther than that. The people who lied and committed those criminal acts should be in prison.
Our country and the world's health are only going to get worse if this continues. Sound your voice, demand peace!
Sincerely,
Robert Heussner
Fort Atkinson
Member of Veterans for Peace
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.