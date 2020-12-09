Demand peace!

I would like to thank Jean Brooks for her excellent letter to the editor, "Hello to Strength Through Peace.” I thank her not only for her letter, but mainly for her awareness of our country’s bloated military budget, also for her acknowledging the murdering and destruction we are doing throughout the world. The greed and control have gotten so bad that the internal needs of this country and its people are becoming unrepairable.

Our current Commander in Chief is a total disgrace, but militarily I don't think his aggressions are any worse than Obama's drones, or Bush junior's "Weapons of Mass Destruction" and its huge, huge lies. And it goes back farther than that. The people who lied and committed those criminal acts should be in prison.

Our country and the world's health are only going to get worse if this continues. Sound your voice, demand peace!

Sincerely,

Robert Heussner

Fort Atkinson

Member of Veterans for Peace

