Thanks, Hoard Museum volunteers!
In celebration of National Volunteer Month, the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson is honored to recognize and thank its wonderful volunteers. With the many restrictions and closures we have experienced this past year, we are extremely grateful for the dedication of the 90-plus volunteers who have supported the museum. These individuals, ranging from students to nonagenarians, are loyal, competent and community minded.
The museum’s volunteers hail from 10 communities: Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Whitewater, Hebron, Johnson Creek, Sullivan, Watertown, Madison, Fitchburg and Stoughton. With the museum closed for a majority of last year, volunteers still were active assisting the museum as visitor services volunteers, archive assistants, board members, gardeners, mail stuffers, collection assistants, book club members, Foster House docents, poster distributors, program developers, exhibit hangers and event helpers. They all are knowledgeable and generous with their time and our community is richer because of their service.
The first volunteer week was started in Canada in 1943 to celebrate women’s contributions during World War II. In 1974, President Richard Nixon established National Volunteer Week by executive order. Today it is celebrated all over the world.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Hoard Historical Museum, please contact our volunteer coordinator, Cheryl Rezabek, at (920) 563-7769 or crezabek@hoardmuseum.org. Join us as we save and share the history and culture of the Fort Atkinson area.
Sincerely,
Merrilee Lee,
Museum director
