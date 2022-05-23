The Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson (HCFA) is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit that provides transitional housing and emergency assistance to families and individuals in need in the Fort Atkinson area.
With Fort HealthCare as a partner, they have provided housing for two families, and two rental rooms through Cloute, Inc./Rocket Realty. The organization currently needs operational expenses.
With that in mind, St. Joseph Council of Catholic Women, Fort Atkinson, took on this need as its Lenten project. Weekly bulletin announcements, a flyer in the bulletin at the beginning of the Lenten season and periodic announcements from Fr. Tim Renz at weekend Masses all helped to get parishioners involved.
The flyer detailed specific amounts for operating expenses; monthly costs for utilities, taxi vouchers, grocery cards, etc., and listed personal care items that were needed.
Monetary donations as well as items for personal needs were collected through Easter Sunday.
On Monday, May 2, Becky Tuttle, of the HCFA, was presented with a check in the amount of $3,768, and two large boxes of personal items. Co-chairs of the project, Gail Cartwright, Shari Dunn and Olive Gross made the presentation in the Gathering Space of St. Joseph Catholic Church., Fort Atkinson.
Thank you, St. Joseph parishioners and Knights of Columbus Council 3396 of St. Joseph Parish for your generosity. "Whatever you do for the least of these..." God bless you!
