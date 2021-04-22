Homeless Coalition of Fort support appreciated
On this occasion of National Volunteer Week, we express our deepest appreciation to all of our volunteers and staff, our board of directors, and all in our community who have selflessly supported the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson, to enhance the quality of life for persons and families who need assistance and a place to live.
You have given of your time, talent, voice and support to our cause to make a difference in our community; and accordingly, to be a force that transforms the world. When each of us, in our own way, answers the call to make a difference just as you have, we make progress in solving our most persistent problems, and create stronger communities and a more just society.
Thank you!
Becky Tuttle and Mother Mindy Valentine Davis
Co-presidents,
Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson
