Homeless vigil thanks
Thanks to the 25-plus individuals who attended the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson’s homeless vigil Dec. 21 at Jones Park. Though a stiff wind blew the cold to our bones, our hearts were warmed by efforts to reduce homelessness in the city and area.
We heard from a friend of Keith Lueloff, the homeless man who died from exposure in 2018. Dave talked about the choices Keith made, notably that he chose the way he lived, though he had money that could have prevented his death by providing him shelter.
His comments epitomized the issues regarding homelessness in our community. There are so many factors that go into why a person is homeless. Opening with a prayer by Pastor Maribel from First United Methodist Church helped memorialize the vigil and bring the group back to the spiritual help needed to change mindsets and bring about hope.
Kenny Strege, vice president of the Homeless Coalition and Jefferson County Human Service social worker, spoke about the prevalence of homelessness, even in Fort Atkinson. Most homelessness is invisible, or hidden from plain sight, especially in a small town/city.
As only one helping organization, the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson has helped more than 86 households and over 114 individuals in 2021. The need is here. Many other organizations assist as well, often in thousands of dollars and with many other resources.
The Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson is raising funds to purchase a home to provide for a family to help them get out of their situation. Based upon the Bethel House model, the family would pay rent to the Homeless Coalition that would go into escrow. This money would be used to help the family once they are ready to transition to their own living arrangements. Prior to this transition the family would go through financial planning/budget training and life skills management to help prevent returning to their needful situation. The hope is to offer a hand up, rather than a hand out!
Currently, the Homeless Coalition is working with the School District of Fort Atkinson to secure a family to move into a rental unit, graciously offered free from Fort HealthCare to the Homeless Coalition. These houses eventually will need to be moved to a new location.
We also have a few rental rooms available for individuals from Rocket Realty. These properties are rented by the Homeless Coalition which assumes the risk of renting, as most rental histories are very poor. We take the chance. It might not work, but we try.
You can make a difference by supporting our capital campaign. Donations made to the capital campaign will be matched 2-1 by the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation up to $100,000. The Homeless Coalition needs to raise $50,000 to receive the amount. Regular donations for day-to-day operations can be made to the same P.O. Box 785.
Regular donations would go for gas cards, room rentals, hotel vouchers and other resources. Many of these, particularly hotel stays, are more band-aid approaches. We do require individuals to sign up for more help from Human Services and the Community Action Coalition. What we want most is the change in situation, for individuals and families to get back on their feet.
Individuals wishing to help can contact Sheri Bronstad, director of the Homeless Coalition, at (920) 210-8100 or visit our webpage at www.forthomeless.org. Monetary donations can be made to the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson at P.O. Box 785.
Designate funds either for the capital campaign or regular services/day-to-day funds.
Thank you.
Jude Hartwick,
President,
Homeless Coalition
