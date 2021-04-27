House guests find HOPE at the Haus of Peace
The Haus of Peace is a place where homeless and abused women and children can find shelter. We have been operating for five years. We have serviced over 200 women and over 54 children. You can find us at hausofpeacewi.com or mail to P.O. Box 615, Watertown, WI 53094 or call (920) 285-7179.
The need for our services has risen 73% in one year. The Haus of Peace has gained a second home in September of 2020 and by the end of August we will have our third home. The Treptes are the innkeepers and network with our community to help each woman with their individual needs.
The stress of uncertainty in this country has caused more anxiety, depression and addiction have risen. In one year, we have serviced 52 individuals. Our success rate is 90%. These are the women going through our program. They have gained employment, taken care of themselves and their children, and now are living in their own places.
We help our women in making permanent changes in their life. This can include spiritual, mental and sometimes physical changes. The women who have decided to turn their life around are grateful for this ministry. They work hard on making healthy changes and learning how to build healthy relationships.
Our goal is to educate our women with the help of our partners Serenity Mental Health, and Family Resource Associates. Our women are required to attend mental health sessions once a week and to attend our workshops. They run every quarter for five weeks.
This is our fifth year and our motto is Haus of Peace is where hope begins. 2020 has been a horrendous year due to COVID. People suffered and lost hope. We are so thankful for the support of our community.
The Haus of Peace Board members would like to thank the following supporters: Spuncast Inc., United Way of Jefferson and Walworth Counties, Mr. and Mrs. Wolter, Mary Grosskopf, Ronald Well, Brain Hollenbeck, Mr. and Mrs. Bardenwerper, Mr. and Mrs. Volenec, Mr. and Mrs. Simmons, Craig Burns Salon and Spa, Elizabeth Walker Gill, Knights of Columbus of Watertown, Mr. and Mrs. Mattirisch, Grinwald Ford, Patricia Gilbert, Mr. and Mrs. Erdman, Anne Wankee, Deacon and Mrs. Dunlop, Crosspoint Community Church, Thirst 4 Jesus Church, River Valley Alliance Church, Theresa Tremmel Trucking, Diane Fontaine, The Catholic Pro Life Group, the Robert Nugent family and Piggly Wiggly of Watertown, Methodist Church, Betty Schuett and Serenity Mental Health.
Sue Trepte,
Watertown
