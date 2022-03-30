Hoodwinking in the Town of Sumner?
Hoodwinking in the Town of Sumner? You be the judge based on a recent action taken by the Town of Sumner.
The ordinance “2021-0609 Short-Term Rental Licensing” was passed by the town board at its regular meeting on Jan. 10, 2022. This was the board’s attempt to maintain trash-free and noise- free conditions for the neighbors of AirBnB, VRBO and other home rental properties in the town. These rentals are known as tourist rooming houses and they presently are licensed by the state. Is this ordinance about ensuring good neighbors or about cash flow to the Town of Sumner?
This ordinance requires a town license to rent out a home in Sumner. State Statutes require that fees charged for a license directly relate to the costs of providing the license. The Town of Sumner license fee is “$500 (five-hundred) dollars to be paid annually”; directly quoted and underlined in the ordinance.
Was there a cost analysis completed to justify $500 to merely issue the license? The annual state license fee is $110 with a one-time pre-inspection fee of $300. The Town of Albion charges $75 for the initial license and $50 for the annual renewal.
The ordinance requires a state license and the state or local health department does the inspection. There is no provision for inspection in the Sumner ordinance, although it rules on pets and solid waste, parking, and camping vehicles. Does this appear to be about good neighbors or a money-making scheme? Hmmm?
Under “Enforcement” the ordinance says any member of the town board may issue citations or penalize persons for violating provisions of the ordinance. Forfeitures range from $250 for the first offense to $1,000 for the fourth offense and beyond. Has the town board enacted a municipal court to act on board member citations? And, it seems a lot of dough to pay for errant dog poop? Hmmm?
The ordinance was adopted on Jan. 10, 2022, but it did not appear on the town website as a document until March 24th, 2022. Both the ordinance and Wisconsin Statutes (sec. 60.80) clearly state this ordinance (or a summary) be published in a local paper within 30 days of adoption because there are forfeitures within the ordinance. The town did not meet this statutory deadline for a valid ordinance. Why is that? Hmmm?
It appears this ordinance has become invalid and unenforceable. I hope Sumner residents make their opinions known to the town board in advance of their next action on a Short-Term Rental Licensing Ordinance. The ordinance can be viewed at www.townofsumner.com or is available for viewing in the clerk’s office, located at N1525 Church St., Edgerton.
Sandra Hynes,
Sumner resident,
Cambridge
