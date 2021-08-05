Weight limits preserve our local roads
The Sumner Town Board made their uneducated opinions known at the July 13th Town Board meeting by eliminating the Class B Roads Ordinance and all Weight Limit Ordinances on all Town of Sumner roads.
According to a July 21st article in the Edgerton Reporter, when the clerk was questioned by reporter Jeff Brown what financial impact the repeal of the weight limits would have on the budget, she stated she did not have those figures readily available.
The Town of Sumner, as does every other town in the State of Wisconsin, operates from an approved budget. We ask: how and why Town officials bring an agenda item of this long-term importance to the board without any facts on the monetary impact to the taxpayers. It is obvious by the lack of discussion on this agenda topic, there was no study done by any Town Board members regarding potential damage to our roads and the cost of repairs that will accrue to the Town due to overweight vehicle travel.
The Edgerton Reporter titled its article on this subject, “Dohner shrugs off impact of road weight limit repeal.”
Clearly the chairman of the Town of Sumner, who also serves as superintendent of our Town Highways per Resolution 2021-06-08, does not understand he and his two supervisors have a responsibility to preserve Town taxpayers’ investment in our town roads. Common sense and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation emphasizes using weight limits to protect roads from excess damage caused by vehicles carrying heavy loads.
The Town Board has authority to restrict truck weights under state statutes! Instead, they choose to ignore “technicalities,” make a conscious choice to ignore engineering data, and ignore the compromised conditions of our decades-old roads and road bases. And it now appears brushing and clearing road signs for the safety of residents and travelers has fallen into the same “hands off” category.
“Shrug off” the lost town revenue; shrug off the damage to our roads by heavy vehicles; shrug off the effort of the prior clerk as your enforcement designee; shrug off the potential and unnecessary need for extensive road repairs accruing debt to the town taxpayers.
This Town deserves knowledgeable leadership for the benefit of all the people in the Town of Sumner. Stop shrugging off the local taxpayers!
This is why we find the Town Board’s vote to repeal the Weight Limit and Class B Ordinances concerning. Supervisor Meyers made a motion to repeal these ordinances under the pretext that some companies won’t come into our town because they do not want to adhere to the weight limits. We ask Sam if this is a competent and informed reason to end the protection of our citizens’ tax investment? Further, we ask Supervisor Jilek why she did not recuse herself from this decision. Ms. Jilek is self-advertised company Secretary for her father’s business, Valia Septic and Excavating Services. The business, under the now-repealed ordinances, was subject to the fees, insurance requirements, fines for non-permitting, and reimbursement for costs of road damage – the same as out-of-town haulers and contractors. Supervisor Jilek seconded the motion to eliminate weight limits and the Class B classification. When asked by a resident member of the public audience to recuse her vote due to an apparent conflict of interest, she reacted by flinging her finger at the resident and a denial of conflict. She then cast her vote in favor of repeal.
And, back to Chairman Dohner who after the two Supervisor’s votes to repeal the Weight Limits and Class B Road ordinances, slides in a “No” vote. Seemingly very convenient for Mr. Dohner. He already knew the vote had passed! Then in an attempt to rationalize the no vote we read in the Reporter, “while he favored lifting it for most of the town, he wanted to retain the option to enforce it in certain areas”. Mr. Dohner, this is TOO LITTLE-TOO LATE. You had ample opportunity to make your opinion heard during the Board discussion, but your silence was deafening.
I might suggest to all the officials of the Town of Sumner they educate themselves on agenda topics and proposed ordinances and resolutions. Self-serving and uneducated Board decisions is not what is expected or required to preserve and move the Town of Sumner forward. If the Board’s goal is to change the world, they may want to educate themselves on what this world is first.
To all of our fellow citizens: we welcome you to take the time to read the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bulletins Number 8 and Number 19. These two easily-read bulletins provide a rational and engineering-based way to preserve our local road systems and tax dollars — weight limits.
Sandra Hynes,
Cambridge
