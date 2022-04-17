Sumner voters’ chance to scrutinize Town Board at annual meeting
It is important for Town of Sumner residents (electors) to attend the Sumner Annual Meeting currently scheduled on the town website for Saturday, April 23, at 8:30 a.m.
Under the presumption the town proceeds with this meeting without publishing a statutory notice, the meeting may be considered unlawful. Having said that — when a lawful Sumner annual meeting takes place, this will be the electors’ only opportunity to assess the new town board’s fiscal administration of the town.
As you might recall, the 2022 budget process was chaotic. The board never provided a budget detail to residents and never actually approved the 2022 budget. And, the meeting that was held to approve the town tax levy was disputed as unlawful because it was not noticed 15 days in advance as required by Wisconsin Statutes.
Therefore, this year’s annual meeting is your chance to see if the town board, the clerk and treasurer have been safeguarding taxpayer funds in conformance with state law — or — if they still remain clueless about operating a $2,448,272 (CY 2020) cash basis municipality.
It is required, again by statute, that the town board present their financial statement to electors at the annual meeting. This is residents’ only chance to view, approve or disapprove all income and expenditures for the calendar year 2021.
The expenditures should match in some manner the purpose of the funds “budgeted.” Given the town clerk does not respond to records requests for town financials and the board does not make the monthly financials available to residents attending board meetings, I believe residents should insist the clerk respect residents by providing paper copies of the financial statement for their individual review at the meeting. It seems this is our best opportunity to have our questions answered.
The annual meeting is the electors’ meeting. The electors should insist, and can demand, that the board be transparent about the use of their tax dollars in the Town of Sumner.
