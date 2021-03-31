Vote to keep our Town of Sumner Board
We are Town of Sumner residents for over 50 years and for the past five years we have attended all the town board meetings. We find that the town board has been keeping the town in good shape financially. The roads are constantly monitored for any problems and carefully taken care of year-round. All the rules and laws are followed to keep Sumner a safe, good place to live. Our present town board has carried out this practice for the sake of all our residents, not just one family.
Recently, a local business has been causing problems for the town. They are raising many concerns about the safety of the town groundwater. To avoid addressing these concerns they are trying to take over the town board positions. These people have not attended meetings until the past three months, yet they want to take over these very important positions without any knowledge of the positions they seek.
One person has attended only two meetings before she took out papers to run for the clerk’s office. That position is very important to the town and needs someone who understands and can perform all duties.
These people are all intermingled in their thoughts, ideas and involvement to overtake our town. These three individuals and their handful of related supporters have been overly rude, disrespectful and totally out of order at the three meetings they have attended.
Our hard-working town board does not need or want this, nor do they deserve this kind of treatment.
Uninformed individuals combined with the ignorance of respect are offensive, bad-mannered and just plain rude, and in our opinion have no place at a town board meeting where the goal of the town board is to accomplish positive business on behalf of all town residents.
Don’t let their rude talk fool you — do the right thing for Sumner. Vote for the standing Sumner Town Board APRIL 6 at Sumner Town Hall.
Vote!!! Keep Our Board!!! They are keeping us safe!!!
John Dohner, town chairman.
Glendan Rowoldt, town clerk.
Randall Burdick, town supervisor 1.
Jo Ann Armstrong, town supervisor 2.
Thank you,
Concerned Sumner residents,
Dick and Sandy Hynes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.