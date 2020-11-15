In next four years ...
Editor, Daily Union: Congratulations to the Democrats on your winning the presidential election. In the next four years, we will learn four things:
1. Joe Biden will either be placed in a home or have died.
2. Kamala Harris may have her own ideas, but she still won't be black like everyone says.
3. Communist China will have a much bigger hold on this country.
4. We will have another election.
Love who you voted for! — William Sayre, Jefferson.
