In next four years ...

Editor, Daily Union: Congratulations to the Democrats on your winning the presidential election. In the next four years, we will learn four things:

1. Joe Biden will either be placed in a home or have died.

2. Kamala Harris may have her own ideas, but she still won't be black like everyone says.

3. Communist China will have a much bigger hold on this country.

4. We will have another election.

Love who you voted for! — William Sayre, Jefferson.

