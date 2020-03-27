Irresponsible and despicable
Editor, Daily Union: This is a letter I have sent to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin:
Sen. Balwin, You don't know me, but as a taxpaying resident of Wisconsin, you are supposed to represent my interests in your role as senator. That is the purpose of this letter: To let you know where I stand on issues.
You haven't heard from me before because I haven't been this angry before. When I read the litany of items that Pelosi, Schumer and you tried to load into the coronavirus relief bill, I was furious beyond description.
Apparently, the Obama-era attitude as defined by Rahm Emanuel, still prevails in your party: "Never let a crisis go to waste." As I recall, Obama doubled the national debt. To put into perspective, the debt accumulated from George Washington through Bush II was matched by Obama in eight years. That level of fiscal irresponsibility is not sustainable.
Clearly, the current crop of Democrats is incapable of responsible governance ... that is, to prioritize and generate common-sense solutions when a true crisis occurs.
Further, what Pelosi and Schumer proposed was criminal. Two crimes, actually. First, it was a crime to delay the ability of our government to address and help real people who are truly hurting and needful. The second crime was to try to divert monies away from the real problem. For me, that is political malfeasance.
Two words come to mind: irresponsible and despicable.
I am sending copies of this letter to Sen. Johnson, Sen. Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Daily Jefferson County Union and talk radio personalities at WISN.
Extra copies will be used for talking points with children, grandchildren, friends, acquaintances and anyone who will give me four or five minutes of their time. — Don Henning, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.