It can't happen here?
Editor, Daily Union: Regardless of what side of the political spectrum you reside, what is currently happening should concern anyone who values our republic. When Fox News cut off the White House Press Secretary Monday the 9th, about a minute into her press conference, this only served to reinforce the systematic censorship that many of us have been noticing for quite some time.
My concern here transcends beyond the issues either party champions. Every person has a right to take their own position on whatever issue or candidate they like, but it should be premised on some factual knowledge.
Newspeople have tended to be liberal for as long as I can remember, but I’ve never seen it on display, based on what they choose to report or not report, to this degree. Throughout the summer, we were constantly updated on the rise in COVID cases and the milestones in positive tests, while the declining death and hospitalizations rates were largely ignored. Little to no distinction is made between those dying from COVID versus with COVID.
And let’s not forget those “largely peaceful protests” that destroyed a few cities. I was never a fan of Obama, but I knew he received a Nobel Peace Prize. How many among the general public even know of Trump’s Middle East accomplishments, much less his three Nobel Prize nominations? Whether one likes him or not, he has a substantial list of accomplishments, the vast majority of which never made the nightly news.
As the president’s legal team investigates irregularities in this past election, I’m continuously hearing them referred to by local news reporters as “baseless” allegations while leaving out the details motivating these investigations. Whether they’re true or not remains to be determined. but baseless? Hardly.
I’ve no doubt that my buddy, Dave, is already at work writing his response to this and I’m sure the “gentle reader” would love to know what irregularities I speak of, which is precisely my point. The White House has been open about them; they’re just not deemed “newsworthy”. Ironically, as Neil Cavuto cut her off, telling his audience he can’t air her “unless she has more details to back up these allegations,” she proceeded to run through the list of said details. I would encourage anyone with intellectual curiosity to search it out and listen to it in its entirety, that is, of course, if YouTube hasn’t removed it already.
People who go into news have every right to be liberal, as do those in entertainment, Facebook, Twitter and Google. However, when almost all of the information we obtain goes through institutions that share the same ideology, and those in control allow it to influence what passes through their filters, we have a problem, folks.
If it helps you sleep better, feel free to dismiss me as a conspiracy nut, but this is precisely how the seeds of fascism and tyranny are sown. It can’t happen here, right? That’s probably what they said in a few other countries right before it happened. — Steve Armin, Fort Atkinson.
