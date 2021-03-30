Vote for Melissa Winker April 6th
I’m sure John Jagler is a fine person with good intentions trying to serve his constituents well in the 37th Assembly District. However, Mr. Jagler doesn’t acknowledge the existence of gerrymandering in our state and gerrymandering is a serious threat to our democracy.
Gerrymandering divides communities and unfairly silences the voices of voters and the value of their vote. Gerrymandering is a core reason politicians are able to accumulate more and more power while ignoring the concerns of the average person they represent. It needs to stop.
But it won’t stop unless we elect officials willing to acknowledge it and end it. We need to return to a fair playing field where everyone’s vote matters; where everyday people have a say and a stake in their community.
Melissa Winker has pledged to put people before politics and party. She shares the values and concerns of hardworking families and will show up to represent all of us in Senate District 13. Independents, Republics and Democrats agree — over 72% of Wisconsinites agree: we need Fair Maps. We need a new voice in the Wisconsin Senate that will support Fair Maps, so please vote for Melissa Winker on April 6th.
Anne Johnson,
Oconomowoc
