Your kindness to help others in their moments of need is invaluable
A special thank you to everyone who contributed their time and bountiful donations to the successful 2021 Fort Atkinson Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. Our sincere appreciation goes to the many volunteer bell ringers, businesses and the generous contributions from the citizens of Fort Atkinson.
Salvation Army Counter Kettles were located at Culvers, Hometown Pharmacy, Fort Ace Hardware, Soup's On, BP Gas Station, MK Cellular, Lions' Quick Mart and Blodgett's Garden Center. Our outdoor bell ringing events were held at Festival Foods, Pick N Save, Walgreens, Magic on Jones Avenue, and the Fort Atkinson Holiday Open House and Market.
The Kettle Campaign community response was wonderful despite the continued challenges. The total amount collected for Fort Atkinson was $7,509.85. With your donations, 86% of these funds remain in the community, 5% is used for administration and 9% is used for disaster relief. Our local funds provide help for those with the most need in the areas of housing, emergency shelter, food, prescriptions and utility assistance .
Thank you to all the individuals, families, Boy Scout Troop 137, Rock River Clovers 4-H Club and the Cub Scouts for sharing your time and talents. To all who donated, your kindness to help others in their moments of need is invaluable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.