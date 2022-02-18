Please wear a helmet and encourage your loved ones to do the same
(Editor’s note: This letter to the editor was submitted by 13-year-old Kiernan Kawleski with permission by her mother, Jennifer Kawleski of Jefferson)
November 17th was a day that changed my life. While biking home from piano lessons in the crosswalk at the intersection of Racine Street and Jackson Avenue (in Jefferson), I was struck by a car, thrown up onto the hood of it, breaking the windshield with my body. My bike ended up under the car and I landed about 50 feet from the crosswalk I was in. Fortunately, I am very lucky to be able to tell my story and I am making it my mission to prevent this from happening to anyone else in our area.
First, I would like to thank the first responders — Jefferson EMS, Fire and Police that responded to my accident. I also would like to thank all the people who stopped and came to my aid by comforting me, calling my parents, and calling 911. I am so grateful for all of you and our community is lucky to have you.
I do not know the names of all the people who responded but a few that I do remember are Jefferson EMS members Amy Ross and Bridget, firefighters Matt Hay and Willy Niebler, and Officer Neil Taylor. Thank you to the Fort HealthCare Emergency Department, especially Nurse Danielle Ellenson and Dr. Bret Hunt for your kindness and compassion on that scary day.
I am able to tell my story because I was wearing my helmet which now is cracked all the way through in many places. I fear my story would have a much different and tragic ending had I not been wearing my helmet. Please wear a helmet and encourage your loved ones to do the same; it is not about whether it looks cool — it is about protecting your brain and potentially saving your life.
The first step in my mission was to identify areas that need immediate improvement to prevent this from happening to anyone else. I identified two immediate needs, decreasing head injuries and improving visibility at frequently used intersections in our community.
To decrease the risk of head injury I will continue to advocate that everyone wears a well-fitting helmet and follow the safety rules for riding a bike. My bike was less than a year old and had all required reflectors, reflective lettering, and I was wearing a light-colored jacket and helmet.
In addition to proper safety gear, I would like to see more of the frequently used crosswalks at busy and uncontrolled intersections throughout the city have push button lighted signage alerting drivers to pedestrians and bicycles using the crosswalks. While the intersection where I was hit is well lit by streetlights, is open and flat with ample visibility, it is busy and frequently used by children walking and riding without an adult due to the close proximity to the schools.
While there is a crossing guard there for a limited time before and after school throughout the school year and during summer school, the intersection is unattended for those that are involved in before or after-school activities or that do not attend a full day of classes at summer school. These lighted units could be used anytime someone needs to safely cross an intersection.
A Department of Transportation study about the effects of different types of signage and signals at uncontrolled intersections indicates that nighttime pedestrian accidents decreased by 43% at illuminated sites and increased by 60% at non-illuminated control sites. Flashing crosswalk signage can alert motorists to pedestrians and bicyclists in a crosswalk. Across Wisconsin there are an average of almost 900 car versus bike accidents per year and nearly 94% of those result in serious or fatal injuries to the cyclist every year.
It is common for bike accident victims to suffer spinal cord injuries, paralysis or traumatic brain injuries. Taking the steps to make sure I was wearing a helmet, light-colored clothing, and following traffic rules for bicyclists did not prevent me from being struck that afternoon; it is possible that the addition of a flashing sign at that location would have alerted the motorist to the fact that other vehicles already were stopped and I was crossing the street.
With additional traffic expected in this already busy area with the construction of a new subdivision and streets, I would like to speak with city officials about ways to ensure no other parent will receive a call indicating that their child was struck crossing the street at that or any other intersection. I am willing to seek out grants and donations to fund these additional safety measures and will be looking at programs to get more helmets on the bicyclists in our area.
I would like to partner with local entities and schools to teach bike safety, share my story, and see adults and children properly fitted for helmets. Spring will be here soon, and more people will be on bicycles again. Please do all we can to keep each other safe. Thank you!
Sincerely,
Kiernan Kawleski,
Jefferson
