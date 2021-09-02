Bill makes investment to fix our crumbling infrastructure
In Wisconsin, Democrats, Republicans, urban and rural communities know firsthand how critical infrastructure is to our agriculture and trade industries. Our global competitiveness relies on a robust infrastructure that can meet the demands of our farmers and ranchers.
Unfortunately, our infrastructure currently is in a state of disrepair, and massive funding gaps present a unique challenge to Wisconsin’s future economic expansion. That’s why I am paying close attention to the bipartisan infrastructure bill being considered in Washington, D.C. This bill makes a once-in-a-generation investment to fix our crumbling infrastructure, modernize transportation technologies, and bring good-paying jobs to our state. From rebuilding our thousands of structurally hazardous bridges to investing in America’s waterways, this bipartisan plan is fiscally responsible, locally focused, and needed now more than ever. Every Wisconsinite should support this bipartisan bill, and it is incumbent upon us to get our entire Congressional delegation on board if we want to see real, tangible change. Let’s not sabotage this bipartisan effort with politics as usual.
In Eastern Wisconsin, from Dodge County to Jefferson County and everywhere in between, the American Road and Transportation Builders Association has identified 395 bridges in need of replacement, with 133 being classified as structurally deficient. These 395 hazardous bridges, which will cost almost $641 million to replace, have approximately 6.8 million daily crossings — a dangerous metric.
Eastern Wisconsin has approximately 3,000 farms, with over 5,500 dedicated producers who work hard and make an honest living. Imagine how much this infrastructure bill will benefit these hard-working folks — the least we can do is make their commutes safe, markets open and internet fast. The bipartisan infrastructure bill will allocate $55 billion to make crucial upgrades to our state’s water and wastewater systems. Wisconsin’s wastewater, water distribution and stormwater disposal systems are in dire need of repairs and significant reinvestments, with many of them reaching 70 to 90 years in age.
All our representatives need to recognize the essential nature of our roads, bridges, ports and waterways to farmers by supporting the investments in this bill. Not only will they support good-paying jobs across our state in the actual construction phase, but they also will pay dividends for decades to come for Wisconsin’s agriculture. We are done sitting on the sidelines. This bill is a once-in-a-generation chance to get even — and on an even playing field, Wisconsin farmers can beat anyone.
Sincerely,
Casey Kelleher
Whitewater
