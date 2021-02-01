Ask for fair maps
Every 10 years the Wisconsin Legislature updates voting maps. In the past, officials from both political parties have abused this process to make gerrymandered maps that create “safe” districts for their party. These maps have led to partisan gridlock in our state government and carved up our communities so that the districts don’t represent us — the people.
Right now, we each can express how we’ve been affected by the gerrymandered voting districts and share ideas for how to achieve fair maps. The People’s Maps Commission — a nonpartisan group of nine Wisconsin citizens charged with recommending fair voting maps to the legislature and governor — is holding public hearings through early March and seeking written comments.
Learn more about the commission’s work and why nonpartisan redistricting is important at https://govstatus.egov.com/peoplesmaps. Then ask for fair maps by submitting your written comments online at: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/wi/peoplesmaps/writtencomment.
Liesa Kerler,
Lake Mills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.