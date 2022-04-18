Friends of the Library Travelogue series presenters thanked
We have just concluded another year of the Friends of the Library Travelogue series at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
It was an interesting year after taking a year off because of the policies to control the virus. We were able to have presentations this year with one being in person, one virtual, and one both virtual and in person.
I would like to thank the presenters for their time and willingness to be flexible with their presentations. Jess Clayton talked about Traveling by Train in Europe ... with Kids! Sandy Czech talked about her trip to Hawaii and things to plan for if you are planning a trip. Lane Liebergen talked about her experiences in Mongolia.
I also would like to give a big thank you to Amy Lutzke. She was able to get press releases out in a timely manner after I became ill. She also helped the presenters answer any questions about the setup and how to give a virtual presentation. Without her help the program would not have happened and been a big success. I also would like to thank the other members of the library staff who gave assistance.
Finally, I would like to thank the Friends of the Library in continuing this program. Not only do the members help with this program, but they are constantly providing programs and services to help the library grow.
