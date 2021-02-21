Holiday Red Kettle Campaign thanks
We wish to sincerely thank everyone who contributed to the 2020 Fort Atkinson Salvation Army Holiday Red Kettle Campaign. Thank you to the many volunteers, the businesses and the generosity of the citizens of Fort Atkinson!
Counter Kettles were located at ACE Hardware, Blodgett Garden Center, BP Gas Station on Main Street, Culvers, Lions Quick Mart, Hometown Pharmacy, MK Cellular and Walgreens. The volunteer bell ringer events were held at Festival Foods and the Pick ‘n Save store.
The 2020 community response was great despite our new challenges. The total amount collected was $8,348.18! Through your generosity 86% of the Salvation Army funds received stay in Jefferson County; 9% is used for disasters, camps and homeless shelters, and 5% is used for administration. These funds provide our citizens with help for housing, emergency shelter, food, prescriptions, utility assistance and other emergency needs.
Thank you again to all the individuals, families, Boy Scout Troop 137, Rock River Clovers 4-H and the Cub Scouts for sharing their time, talents and generous donations to help those in need. We are so privileged to have such tremendous support in our community.
With heartfelt gratitude,
Jill Johnson and Julie Ihlenfeld,
Fort Atkinson Kettle Campaign co-chairs
