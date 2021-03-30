We can depend on Winker
The special election for the Wisconsin State Senate seat from the 13th district is on April 6. The voters of this area have a chance to let it be known that we are fed up with the current situation of political leadership in the Wisconsin Legislature.
The political party that used to be known for responsible conservatism has morphed into one that operates through deceit, name calling and downright lies. Rather than legislate to move Wisconsin safely through this pandemic, building back our economy, addressing public education needs, we have too many elected officials bent on obstruction.
Melissa Winker is my choice for this position. She will work for the good of all Wisconsinites. Her faith and family values show me that she will be a refreshing change in Wisconsin politics. We can depend on her to provide leadership that will transcend party politics and work for all of us.
Cynthia Kinderman,
Lake Mills
