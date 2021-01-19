Fitzgerald not off to a good start

Scott Fitzgerald is not off to good start as a new Congressman from the fifth district. First thing after being sworn in, he votes to reject Wisconsin’s Electoral vote. He would have been better off by just abstaining to vote.

Then he makes excuses as to why the President should not be held accountable. By letting Donald Trump leave office with no consequences will only ensure that someone else will be emboldened to incite an insurrection in the future.

Congressman Fitzgerald wants an investigation. If said investigation does indeed show that Trump encouraged the rioters, will the Republicans then claim the investigation was flawed? Just what did Fitzgerald think “Go to the Capital and fight like hell” meant?

Many reporters were present on Jan. 6 at the rally, they heard the president too. What were Trump’s supporters supposed to think when they heard the President say for weeks how the election was fraudulent because he didn’t win. For far too long Republicans have made excuses for the president’s rhetoric. Words matter!

Margaret Krolikowski,

Jefferson

Load comments