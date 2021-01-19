Fitzgerald not off to a good start
Scott Fitzgerald is not off to good start as a new Congressman from the fifth district. First thing after being sworn in, he votes to reject Wisconsin’s Electoral vote. He would have been better off by just abstaining to vote.
Then he makes excuses as to why the President should not be held accountable. By letting Donald Trump leave office with no consequences will only ensure that someone else will be emboldened to incite an insurrection in the future.
Congressman Fitzgerald wants an investigation. If said investigation does indeed show that Trump encouraged the rioters, will the Republicans then claim the investigation was flawed? Just what did Fitzgerald think “Go to the Capital and fight like hell” meant?
Many reporters were present on Jan. 6 at the rally, they heard the president too. What were Trump’s supporters supposed to think when they heard the President say for weeks how the election was fraudulent because he didn’t win. For far too long Republicans have made excuses for the president’s rhetoric. Words matter!
Margaret Krolikowski,
Jefferson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.