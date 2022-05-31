How many more school children does the U.S. need to sacrifice for gun rights?
How many more school children does the U.S. need to sacrifice on the altar of gun rights before we say enough? How do you tell a school child that school is a safe place when they have just experienced that it isn’t?
Those 19 children in Uvalde, Texas had friends, siblings and neighbors who survived that day. Why is the first solution suggested by those in power to arm teachers? Teachers have more than enough expectations placed on them; this should not be one of them. If teachers are armed, that only will increase the anxiety many children feel about school. Young children do not think rationally; they might well think “if I’m naughty, will teacher shoot me?”
Why is it so hard to admit that some people should not have a gun? Common sense gun laws, like universal background checks, eliminating gun show loopholes and banning ghost guns should not be so difficult to implement and should help to keep people safe. I have not heard a good argument yet about why this is against the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment is not the only one that matters!
I hope and pray the day never comes that the only way for people to be safe, is for every adult to carry a gun. For then, no one will be truly safe.
