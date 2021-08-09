Senator Nass is contradicting himself

In the Aug. 4 Daily Jefferson County Union, Sen. Steve Nass stated that Americans being able to make voluntary informed decisions based on individual health circumstances is the path forward in addressing this virus. He also stated that government mandates have failed miserably in dealing with the virus. Yet he also wants the UW System to get legislative approval for COVID-19 policies.

Why is the Legislature more qualified to decide what is best for the UW System in dealing with COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading Delta variant? He is contradicting himself.

For the past year and a half, the Republican-led Legislature has been very critical of Gov. Tony Evers’ attempts to mitigate this virus, yet the same Legislature has offered little in the way of legislation that actually will help.

True, everyone needs to make their own decisions, but we don’t live on individual islands. What one group does or does not do regarding this virus can and does affect many other people. I had thought that most Republicans were for small government and the less government is involved in people’s lives the better. Sen. Nass and the Joint Committee for Administrative Rules seems to think otherwise.

Marge Krolikowski,

Jefferson

