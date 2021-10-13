Investigation after investigation has discovered very little voter fraud
Just how will the investigation by Judge Gableman into the 2020 election inspire confidence in future elections when he admits he knows very little about how elections are run, and hires a lawyer who also states he is not an election attorney? This is a complete waste of taxpayer dollars.
These repeated claims that election integrity needs to be restored only undermines the belief that our elections are fair. No election will ever be 100 percent accurate because the humans who run them are not perfect.
Republicans should be encouraging people to vote. Due to how the current districts are drawn, low voter turnout heavily favors Republicans. It seems staying in power is the only thing that matters.
Our state legislators took an oath to uphold the State of Wisconsin Constitution. Their loyalty should be to the people of Wisconsin, not to Donald Trump and his lies about a stolen election.
I have been a poll worker. The first time was in the 2016 primary in Milwaukee. I saw how the elections were run, and how the ballots were handled after the polls closed. It would be difficult to manipulate the ballots to change the outcome by poll workers. I also have worked the polls in the general election in 2016 and 2018 in Jefferson.
Again, those in charge of running the polls were very knowledgeable, and committed to accurately account for all ballots. Investigation after investigation have discovered very little fraud.
Just how does Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority leader Devin LeMahieu account for their own elections if they have no faith in how elections are run?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.