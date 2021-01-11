On the wrong side of history
To all who have mindlessly and submissively certified the 2020 election, let it be known you have also unfortunately and demonstrably chosen to take a stand on the wrong side of history, and many of you have dishonored your oath of office to preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States.
Your names will forever live in infamy among freedom-loving people throughout the world for your languid and cowardly actions of surrender when you failed to stand up for election transparency and accountability.
We are and will forever be a nation of free people because we recognize the equality and value of each individual soul, and are united in the knowledge of and respect for the fact that no one person has standing over another. Every vote counts but not every ballot counted equals a vote.
Freedom cannot and will not be taken away by this evil plague currently infecting our nation. We will not acquiesce to the power hungry whores and degenerate thieves that currently serve as our so-called political leaders; leaders that assume the privilege of enriching themselves at our expense while openly seeking to divide us.
Craving only power, money and fame they are emboldened by 1) a sycophant media, 2) monopolistic big tech 3) group thinking Wall Street executives, 4) a traitorous bureaucracy, 3) an immoral entertainment industry, 5) a godless academia and, worst of all, by 6) the delusion that the just power to govern can be achieved without the consent of the governed.
We The People still have the freedom to consent to our being governed and the right to demonstrate righteous anger against the imposition of an unfettered dual standard of justice; one standard for a so-called “elite-minded” or “woke” few and their minions and another standard for the many of us “stupid,” “deplorable” people fearfully clinging to our “guns and religion.”
What is it that makes one assume the consent of the people is earned by stealing an election? The mere unwillingness to debate, the vindictiveness against anyone who disagrees, the attempts to silence all dissent, the wide-spread suppression of the truth, the unending propaganda and lies, can never impede the ageless human quest to live and be free. The light of truth will never be extinguished by the tyrannical and hypocritical darkness currently surrounding us as a nation.
Finally, let me point out to you when you state “violence never wins,” you seem to forget the price upon which freedom throughout all of human history was won. It is true that we cannot preserve our Constitutional Government through violence, but we will certainly lose it with people like you, who stand idly by while it is being stolen from us.
And just as Japanese Admiral Yamamoto reportedly said after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, “I fear all we have done is awakened a sleeping giant and filled him with a terrible resolve,” so too will history look back at this stolen election of 2020.
Dennis Lange,
W7776 County Highway C,
Fort Atkinson
