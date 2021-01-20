We must learn to live together
Dave Tuten’s rant against my letter regarding the stolen 2020 election accused me of lacking knowledge, of being a pious hypocrite, delusional, a fool, and totally fallacious in my thinking.
Why is it that liberals always attack one’s character rather than willingly participate in the marketplace of ideas? Why do Democrats claim to champion diversity until they are confronted with diverse opinions?
There is nothing I can do to change Mr. Tuten’s admitted “contempt” for people who disagree with him. But how are we going to come together as a nation when these people refuse to be gracious winners? Perhaps it is because we all know they didn’t really win.
We will never shut-up and suck-it-up as Whoopi Goldberg recently scolded Trump Supporters to do. Mr. Tuten incorrectly stated Trump lost because of the black vote. Trump in fact received the highest percentage of non-white votes of any Republican in the past 60 years.
Mr. Tuten has every right to insist there was no proof of a fraud in the past election but by doing so he also dismisses the hundreds of sworn affidavits of fellow citizens to the contrary and the unbelievable statistical anomalies this election still has tied to it. I still say stealing an election does not prove Biden has the consent of the people and dismissing half the electorate outright shows he doesn’t understand what that means.
I also have never as you insinuated condoned violence. Indeed, all summer most all of us Trump supporters condemned violence as cities were looted and burned, statues were torn down, courthouses and police stations were overrun.
All I heard in response from Democrats was that this was mostly non-violent and democratic in nature and we needed to actually defund the police. Hypocritically they have called up 25,000 troops to support thousands of police for Biden’s Inauguration, because protesting now somehow is undemocratic. This Inauguration will be more like a Nazi political rally from the ’30s than anything I’ve seen in modern times.
Although I never claimed to be, as Mr. Tuten put it, “a self-professed patriot,” l will readily admit I love this country and I don’t have a problem with that reference. I would even be willing to accept you as a fellow patriot if you have that same love of this country but only if you also agree as I wrote we are free “because we recognize the equality of each individual soul, and are united in the knowledge of and respect for the fact no one person has standing over another.”
Whether you like it or not, half the country, well over 74 million people voted for Donald Trump. We have a right to our opinions just as you do. I am writing this on Martin Luther King Day and I think it is appropriate to remember his words in this regard when he said, “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
Dennis Lange,
Fort Atkinson
