Are these the actions of true winners?
There is plenty of evidence the election was stolen. Beginning with the four years of lies by the fake news media (all deserving of honorary degrees from the Joseph Goebbels School of journalism) claiming Russian collusion on behalf of Trump in the 2016 election. The truth is it was actually Hillary Clinton and the Democrat Party that had colluded with and paid for Russian disinformation. Yet for four long years the partisan media labeled Trump as an awful, illegitimate and racist President when, in reality, he was probably the most transparent, pragmatic, fair-handed, hard-working and successful president in our history.
How can anyone claim this was a fair election when the Federal bureaucracy (aka “the swamp”) was continuously throughout Trump’s term in office working against the President? Is it not treasonable for members of our intelligence agencies to have spied on the President?
Obama made Nixon look like a piker in comparison for having hired a bunch of bungling burglars to break into and spy on the Democrats in the Watergate hotel. How about the foreign influence on the 2020 campaign caused by the Chinese virus pandemic developed in a lab of this genocidal regime; a regime that has paid millions of dollars to the Biden family?
How about the fake media and big tech’s suppression of the truth regarding the international criminality of the entire Biden family. How about the lack of campaigning by candidate Biden himself due to his demonstrated mental impairment and obvious personal flaws including his sexual assault of Tara Reade?
But the real damning evidence proving this election was stolen has been demonstrated by the actions of these supposed winners, themselves. Remember that with only two-thirds of all eligible voters casting ballots, in reality Biden was endorsed by about only one-third of the country. So, with the backing of this radical minority, he now has signed 33 executive orders in his first six days in office. All lacking legislative approval and subject to Supreme Court questions of constitutionality these royal decrees make one wonder if we have elected a President or a King.
This is not a democracy. It is more like tyranny or a totalitarian takeover. Other than speaking in platitudes, nothing Biden has done demonstrates a willingness to bring us together. Rather the call has gone out for conformity. This is not hyperbole but this radical minority is actually calling for the deprogramming of us conservatives, eliminating us from the workplace, banning us from social media, calling for censorships of our books and disqualifying us from serving in public office.
And while Biden is carefully hidden away from public scrutiny and protected by an unprecedented number of police and military personnel, Pelosi is utilizing banana republic justice to impeach a non-office-holding citizen without any witnesses and no hearing; and even has advanced this process to a Senate kangaroo court which even Chief Justice Roberts himself has declined to preside over. Now you tell me are these the actions of true winners?
Dennis Lange,
Fort Atkinson
