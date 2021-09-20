Support our Afghan allies in their time of need
The League of Women Voters supports policies responsive to those facing political persecution or humanitarian crises and we applaud efforts being made by Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families to offer ways for Wisconsin residents to help Afghan individuals and families recently relocated to Fort McCoy, Wis., by Operation Allies Refuge.
The Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy face the daunting task of adjusting to life in a new country and culture very unlike their own. They arrived with little or no luggage.
In the spirit of universal kindness and belief in the value of diversity and inclusivity, the League of Women Voters of the Whitewater Area encourages all Wisconsinites to support our Afghan allies in their time of need. Your donation to any of the following reputable charitable organizations is greatly appreciated.
Catholic Charities of La Crosse has gift registries set up through Amazon Smile, Target and Walmart where donors can purchase needed items and have them shipped to La Crosse for distribution at Fort McCoy. Call 888-212-4357 or 608-782-0710. https://cclse.org/
Wisconsin Conference of the United Methodist Church, Committee on Immigrant & Refugee Ministries: Give through your local church or through the Immigration Assistance button on the homepage at www.wisconsinumc.org. Call (608) 837-7328 or (888) 240-7328.
Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin, Refugee and Resettlement Services: Visit https://www.lsswis.org/ for ways to give and get involved. Call (414) 246-2300.
International Institute of Wisconsin: Assists immigrants and refugees in transitioning into the Milwaukee community by offering programming and support services. From immigration and social services to refugee resettlement, the Institute promotes international cooperation, understanding, and a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural perspective. Call (414) 225-6220. http://iiwisconsin.org/
World Relief of Fox Valley: World Relief’s work in the United States, specifically, focuses on helping refugees and other immigrants in vulnerable situations rebuild their lives in a new country. Call (920) 231-3600. https://worldrelief.org/fox-valley/
Jewish Social Services of Madison: Hasn’t yet been called upon to resettle SIV (Special Immigrant Visa) recipients being processed at Fort McCoy. Call (608) 442-4081 or visit https://jssmadison.org/ for news updates.
American Red Cross: Supports Afghan resettlement efforts across the nation. https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/Red-Cross-Helps-as-Refugees-Flee-Homelands.html
Thank you for caring,
Mary Beth Byrne,
Ellen Penwell
Co-presidents
LWV Whitewater Area
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.