What are our priorities?
I am very upset about in-person classes at Fort Atkinson High School being canceled, however SPORTS are continuing. What does that tell about our priorities as a city?!
Other schools are open. At the very least they could alternate students’ days to allow for social distancing. The students without full-time help at home could miss an entire year. Please do something now to show what you value!
Judy Lembrich
Jefferson
