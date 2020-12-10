What are our priorities?

I am very upset about in-person classes at Fort Atkinson High School being canceled, however SPORTS are continuing. What does that tell about our priorities as a city?!

Other schools are open. At the very least they could alternate students’ days to allow for social distancing. The students without full-time help at home could miss an entire year. Please do something now to show what you value!

Judy Lembrich

Jefferson

Load comments