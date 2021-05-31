Stop this madness
I'm writing to voice my opposition to Assembly Speaker Vos's plan to hire retired police officers to investigate the 2020 election. Don't waste time and our money! It's a slap in the face of Wisconsin's election clerks and poll workers to continue the lie that there was something illegal or irregular about our votes. A clerk can't count more votes than registered voters. It's really as simple as that.
The election officials work diligently to count every vote correctly. And those votes that are questioned by the officials are referred to the appropriate authorities for investigation. Out of 3.3 million votes, there are questions about 27!! This proves that the current system works.
The Republicans are conducting themselves in the most unpatriotic way by questioning the integrity of our elections while Trump's own officials admit that the 2020 election was the most secure in ages. Stop this madness.
Julie Leser,
Cambridge
