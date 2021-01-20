Bring prescription drug costs down
Prescription drugs prices are out of control. I take a medication that costs $480 per month. How is that a reasonable price? This drug is essential for me. The generic version doesn’t work for me, and there are no coupons that reduce the cost.
The ads on TV that promote savings by using a special card or website that don’t apply to all drugs. I work full time but I still struggle with the cost of this drug. I don’t blame my employer for choosing the insurance plan offered to me — they have to keep costs down.
Can’t we change the system? Because corporations and lobbyists have the power to dictate the prices of essential prescription drugs, I joined a national campaign called Lower Drug Prices Now (lowerdrugpricesnow.org) to call for better regulation of drug prices. In this context, the market has failed.
I am calling on Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, especially U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, to do the right thing and pass legislation that will bring these costs down.
Valerie Letson,
Edgerton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.