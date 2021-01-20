Bring prescription drug costs down

Prescription drugs prices are out of control. I take a medication that costs $480 per month. How is that a reasonable price? This drug is essential for me. The generic version doesn’t work for me, and there are no coupons that reduce the cost.

The ads on TV that promote savings by using a special card or website that don’t apply to all drugs. I work full time but I still struggle with the cost of this drug. I don’t blame my employer for choosing the insurance plan offered to me — they have to keep costs down.

Can’t we change the system? Because corporations and lobbyists have the power to dictate the prices of essential prescription drugs, I joined a national campaign called Lower Drug Prices Now (lowerdrugpricesnow.org) to call for better regulation of drug prices. In this context, the market has failed.

I am calling on Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, especially U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, to do the right thing and pass legislation that will bring these costs down.

Valerie Letson,

Edgerton

