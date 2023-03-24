The April 4 area election School Referendum ballot facts recap:
”Recurring” means “forever”, each and every year until death or sale of property, regardless of changes in economics, your employment, your needs, cost of living, declining enrollment.
The April 4 area election School Referendum ballot facts recap:
”Recurring” means “forever”, each and every year until death or sale of property, regardless of changes in economics, your employment, your needs, cost of living, declining enrollment.
Cambridge School District referendum is for $2.4 million “forever” over the District revenue limit. There is already a “forever” past referendum we are paying. Fort Atkinson is asking for $8 million, $3 million of which is “forever”, after last year passing $3 million. Jefferson’s referendum is $5,133,031 “forever” for fire and emergency services; last year they asked for $8 million for athletic site improvements and $34 million for schools. Deerfield’s is $49.7 million for school renovation.
Cambridge School District claims a $1 million deficit currently. Wisconsin Statute 121.91 dictates revenue available to schools from state taxes are based on actual pupil enrollment. Enrollment is reported “not in decline." Cambridge received $968,425 COVID relief money; about $50,000 remains after 2 years. The money was to be used for “emergency needs” related to the lock-down and virtual learning. Once in-person learning was restored, “needs” were not intended to continue. Class sizes today range from “below 16” to “under 24”.
Property tax bills have never decreased, nor will they ever. In 20 years they have tripled for most, though income has not. Currently, in Oakland, 48.6% of tax dollars go to the schools.
School marketing brochures and meetings have common emotional arguments, like maintaining a “culture of high performance,” “student centered teaching and learning,” “comprehensive school experiences,” etc.. People live in smaller communities to get away from crime, drugs, high taxes and “woke” culture.
In my 11 years in public school education with 2 major extracurricular activities, staying within a budget was not an option, it was a duty and necessity. Class sizes of 25-30 and a variety of learning experiences, produced successful and responsible young people ready for jobs and advanced education.
What can be done? Governor Evers sits on a huge $290-million surplus. We should pressure legislators, WEA, NEA and lobbyists to release it to schools. Is it a time for new faces and minds on school, town and city boards and commissions? A strong Parent Teacher Organization could help fundraising for special needs rather than taxing all for a few. Donations or Cambridge Foundation dollars can help with valuable learning additions to the curriculum, such as the Severson project, Elementary School Forest, Secret Garden, and extracurricular activities. Look for additional grants available for special school programming, technology and safety.
Virginia Newcomb
Fort Atkinson
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.