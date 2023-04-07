I am so sad as a community member, a mom, and a human, that Fort Atkinson voters did not support the referendum for our public schools. Thinking of how our teachers must feel today- showing up for OUR students- knowing that we as a community have failed them, and more importantly, failed our youth by not investing in the resources they need. The toxic cycle of public money going to local private schools will undoubtedly benefit from this lack of investment.
If you failed to support this referendum you do not get to complain about class sizes, lack of special ed resources, lack of gifted programming, lack of teacher’s aides, lack of extracurricular activities, etc. You do not get to be sad about all the teachers that we need in our district being cut — this was your choice as a voter. You also don’t get to be sad about the percent of teachers that will likely quit after this year knowing that we, as a community, don’t support their valuable work.
I often hear the argument- “I don’t have a kid in public school- why should I care?” It’s exhausting to explain to people, regardless of your political affiliations, why you should be a good human and invest in those in your community. Do you want the employer at Frostie Freeze to give you the correct change? Let’s make sure they are challenged with their math curriculum. Do you want your fellow young voters to be informed? Then you must invest in their citizenship!
Teachers: I will unapologetically and loudly support you and thank you for your work with not only “my kids” but our “collective kids”. I am sorry you are undervalued, underpaid, and used in a culture war that you want no part of and didn’t ask for. This is a shameful day. I am disgusted.
