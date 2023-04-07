I am so sad as a community member, a mom, and a human, that Fort Atkinson voters did not support the referendum for our public schools. Thinking of how our teachers must feel today- showing up for OUR students- knowing that we as a community have failed them, and more importantly, failed our youth by not investing in the resources they need. The toxic cycle of public money going to local private schools will undoubtedly benefit from this lack of investment.

If you failed to support this referendum you do not get to complain about class sizes, lack of special ed resources, lack of gifted programming, lack of teacher’s aides, lack of extracurricular activities, etc. You do not get to be sad about all the teachers that we need in our district being cut — this was your choice as a voter. You also don’t get to be sad about the percent of teachers that will likely quit after this year knowing that we, as a community, don’t support their valuable work.

