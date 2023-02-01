Hispanics rarely appear in national and local TV commercials, TV self-promotional commercials, political commercials, charity commercials, government agencies promotions, and newspaper and magazine ads. This rejection is so systematic that even when a commercial involves a crowd, no Hispanic is included. Hispanics are not represented either in cartoon commercials, which shows that this omission is not only about hiring them. Such disregard for Hispanic actresses, actors, and models can best be described by a word I’m thinking up, ‘omniabsence,’ taking the prefix from its opposite, omnipresence. The case is the same in the news; e.g., individuals selected to illustrate a news item are almost never Hispanic.
Amazingly, the fact that Hispanics are the largest minority in the USA (18% of the population) and in Wisconsin (7.6%), and that they have the highest annual spending power ($1.9 trillion) among all the minority groups, is a moot point to advertisers and their clients. No wonder then that Hispanics tend to be invisible in this industry. Sadly, this invisibility goes beyond this business sector.
Equally irrelevant to the industry is the fact that Hispanics were the first non-indigenous people to inhabit the Americas and to have explored parts of what later became the USA.
[Nota bene: The Vikings came to the American Continent before Columbus; but the existence of this Continent was unknown to the rest of the world during their time here, and their presence was inconsequential to the history of the Americas.]
