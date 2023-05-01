It was encouraging to read Sen. Jagler’s comments about increasing funding for schools and putting more money in special education funding during a listening session he held last week. Now it’s time to put those comments into legislation that meets the needs of our local school districts and the students they serve.
What’s a reasonable increase in funding? Public school funding is currently below 2009 levels when adjusted for inflation. Since 1994, Wisconsin has dropped from 11th in the nation to 24th in the nation in state support for our public schools. Since 2015-16, the state has increased the amount that can be spent per pupil by only $345. With no additional recurring revenue, districts can’t begin to cover inflationary increases in expenses for staff and programming. An increase in spendable state funds of $1,500 per student and raising districts’ spending authority is a reasonable ask of our legislators in the 2023-25 state budget.
What’s a reasonable increase in special education funding? Currently, the state supports local districts by reimbursing 30% of their special education costs. There was a time when the state reimbursed districts for 60% of their special education costs. Currently the reimbursement rate for students receiving special needs vouchers and attending private voucher schools is 90%. The state’s lack of support for special education funding harms all students. An increase in special education reimbursement of 60% in the first year of the budget and 90% in the second year is a reasonable ask of our legislators.
This is the time for all of us to contact our legislators and ask for these reasonable increases in the 2023-25 state budget. We have the money. Let’s choose to put it where our needs are, invest in our schools and communities, and build a strong future for every child in Wisconsin.
