I watched the Supreme Court debates Tuesday. Dan Kelly lies when he tells us that he bases decisions on the rule of law and not politics. He supports the conservative court decision which made Wisconsin the most gerrymandered state in the country. Their decision, based on “least changes,” enacted the Republican maps without change. This was a purely political decision not based on any law. Prior to this decision, Republicans had passed their maps and Governor Evers vetoed it. It was the court’s responsibility to design new maps that were a non-political compromise. Instead, they shirked their responsibility and sided with Republicans. In effect they tossed out the concept of balance of powers, deciding that the legislative branch should have de facto power over the executive branch.

Dan Kelly refuses to support rules to recuse in cases of perceived conflict of interest. His claim that he can make decisions with no explicit or implicit conflict is hogwash.

