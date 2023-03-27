I watched the Supreme Court debates Tuesday. Dan Kelly lies when he tells us that he bases decisions on the rule of law and not politics. He supports the conservative court decision which made Wisconsin the most gerrymandered state in the country. Their decision, based on “least changes,” enacted the Republican maps without change. This was a purely political decision not based on any law. Prior to this decision, Republicans had passed their maps and Governor Evers vetoed it. It was the court’s responsibility to design new maps that were a non-political compromise. Instead, they shirked their responsibility and sided with Republicans. In effect they tossed out the concept of balance of powers, deciding that the legislative branch should have de facto power over the executive branch.
Dan Kelly refuses to support rules to recuse in cases of perceived conflict of interest. His claim that he can make decisions with no explicit or implicit conflict is hogwash.
Dan Kelly will support the unconstitutional 1848 anti-abortion law which establishes the religious beliefs of a minority and will imprison people who don’t accept those beliefs. This is a pure violation of the 1st Amendment.
Please vote for the common sense choice, Janet Protasiewicz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.