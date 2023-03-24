The April 4 election offers voters a distinct choice in the Supreme Court of Wisconsin race: Daniel Kelly, who previously served on the state Supreme Court for four years and is a judicial conservative running to replace a judicial conservative. Wisconsinites have a relatively good idea of the types of decisions the court might be likely to issue if he rejoins it. Kelly is a constitutional originalist who contributed to or authored many of the Court’s significant precedents from the last decade.
Less well known is Janet Protasiewicz. She would be the fourth judicial liberal on the seven-justice Court, shifting the balance of power to a court that likely would produce a seismic shift in Wisconsin case law, with the legal framework of individual rights and governmental powers as we know it changing dramatically.
The many hot-button issues that could be ruled on by a Protasiewicz-led court include abortion, Act 10, election integrity and election reform, public health emergencies, government authority to shut down businesses and infringe on people’s freedoms, redistricting and legislative maps, Right to Work, school choice, free speech, the right to keep and bear arms, agency regulatory authority, and many more.
The Legislature is responsible for changing existing Wisconsin law, not the Supreme Court. It is the responsibility of the Supreme Court to interpret those laws, while considering the United States and Wisconsin constitutions, to rule on cases brought before it.
Daniel Kelly’s opponent in the April 4 election has stated flat-out that she will rule on cases according to her values. That is not her right. It denies your rights. And when big-money donors, many from out of state, are involved, what values does she really hold? Yours, or hers?
Early voting starts on March 21. If you want to retain what individual freedoms you have, and avoid further government intrusion in your life, I urge you to vote for Daniel Kelly for Wisconsin Supreme Court on or before April 4.
