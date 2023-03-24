The April 4 election offers voters a distinct choice in the Supreme Court of Wisconsin race: Daniel Kelly, who previously served on the state Supreme Court for four years and is a judicial conservative running to replace a judicial conservative. Wisconsinites have a relatively good idea of the types of decisions the court might be likely to issue if he rejoins it. Kelly is a constitutional originalist who contributed to or authored many of the Court’s significant precedents from the last decade.

Less well known is Janet Protasiewicz. She would be the fourth judicial liberal on the seven-justice Court, shifting the balance of power to a court that likely would produce a seismic shift in Wisconsin case law, with the legal framework of individual rights and governmental powers as we know it changing dramatically.

