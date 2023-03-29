Wisconsin is a classic "purple state," split nearly 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. In statewide elections, sometimes Republicans win and sometimes Democrats win, but for more than a decade, Republicans have held strong control of both houses of the state legislature, thanks to the gerrymandered district lines they drew in 2011.

Gerrymandering results in uncompetitive districts, which diminishes the influence of moderates, and amplifies the influence of more radical candidates on both sides of the political spectrum. It also creates an environment where elected officials no longer need to be accountable to their constituents.

