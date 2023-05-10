I am disgusted with the picture on May 5, 2023.
The Daily Union thought it was appropriate to use an old picture of the Farmers Market along with an article regarding opening of the Farmers Market, on May 6, 2023.
I do frequent the Farmers Market, I enjoy getting fresh vegetables, marshmallows, and support local small businesses. Yes, my picture was used in this article, and it was a very bad picture, and was not appropriate to use on the front page of the paper. It could have been two ladies at a rummage sale nothing to do with the farmer's market. A picture of the vendors or a picture displaying the grounds would have been much more appropriate.
When questioning the Daily Union about the use of the picture I was told that was what "they found in their archives.' I was told they didn't have any of just vendors, or an overview of the Farmers Market. I inquired what the lady that reported the article, would've thought if her picture was used like that, and was told, "she wouldn't have minded." The gentlemen I talked to was very rude on the phone, never once apologized. He even stated he wasn't sure what he could do for me. I made the comment of possibly using better judgement in picking pictures for the front headlines, but I feel he really didn't care. I asked why he didn't contact the Chamber of Commerce and ask for a more recent picture? There was no comment. I surely hope this will make people realize just how embarrassing and horrible I have felt with this picture on the front page. I feel I have been the laughingstock of Fort Atkinson and surrounding areas. I realize there is nothing that can be done, and the picture is out there, please Jefferson County Daily Union, use better choices.
To the Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Atkinson Farmers Market, I have gotten your heart felt apology and I know this has nothing to do with you and I will be back to the Market next week.
CAROL HUPPERT
Fort Atkinson
