I served on the Fort Atkinson School Board and, this past weekend, watched the April 6th school board meeting on Youtube. Sadly, you could sense that a group of good people don’t have an answer for what to do next. Lots of doom and gloom but few positive ideas on how to move forward.

Many community members suspect waste and inefficiency in the school district budget. Let’s prove that this is or is not the case. Instead of going back to a top-down budget approach the school board should build a budget from the bottom up. What follows is an outline that, when worked out in detail, will give voters the information they are asking for.

