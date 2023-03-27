I'm writing to urge your readers who reside in the Whitewater Unified School District to vote for Thayer Coburn for re-election to the Whitewater School Board in the April 4, 2023 General Election for which early voting has already opened.
Our family moved to Whitewater shortly after I started working at UW-Whitewater in the 1970-71 academic year to develop programs and services for students who happened to have disabilities.
I got to know Thayer around that time since both he and our daughters attended school in the Whitewater District at the same time. Later as one of my daughters was in the same high school class and they jointly participated in a number of co-curricular student activities.
Following High School graduation, both left Whitewater to pursue higher education. Following graduation, our daughter accepted employment in the Milwaukee area and Thayer returned to Whitewater to work in his family's agricultural business. While he worked diligently to grow the family business he also worked with other members of the Whitewater business community to enhance and promote the Whitewater community and local businesses. For example, he has served on the Whitewater School Board for twelve years including the past year when he served as Board President.
I don't believe that you could hire a leader who would be able to put in the time, effort and energy that Thayer has and achieve the positive results that he has. And, let's not forget his steadfast dedication to ethical and legal behavior that protects the district and supports the needs of our community.
Please join me in voting for Thayer Coburn in the General Election which ends on Tuesday, April 45, 2023.
