Coal. What comes to mind when that word is said? Giant smokestacks belching out filthy soot. Coal miners emerging from a hole in the earth coated in dirt. Rampant emissions wreaking havoc with our environment and climate. The thing Santa gives you when you are bad for Christmas.
Coal is still an essential part of our energy generating mix. The transition to renewables is happening, and it's happening fast, but the grid is not ready to be completely supplied by renewable sources entirely. Data released from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that changes are coming, however.
Coal was the largest source of electricity generation in 32 states in 2001. By 2021, that number shrank to 15. While some of those states instead turned to natural gas (a fossil fuel, if a bit cleaner burning), it is heartening to see that three states — Kansas, Iowa, and South Dakota — now obtain the largest portion of their energy generation from renewables, in this case wind.
It is time to put Wisconsin on notice, as Wisconsin is one of those 'dirty 15' where the primary source of electricity generation remains coal. As a state devoted to its green and blue spaces, this is shameful and demands attention. The time to transition away from fossil fuels is now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.