Democracy and freedom are under attack in America and worldwide. Every generation has the task of preserving freedom with whatever it takes.
Americans who lie in graves all over the world and in the depth of oceans saved our freedom in World War II. We take being free for granted, but our freedom was bought at heavy cost. World War II was the worst conflagration the world has ever seen. The death and destruction were staggering yet Americans responded in a way never seen before or since. Americans worked together to defeat the enemy. The war touched every town and segment of American life. The dead and maimed came from all over America. Even after all these years most communities have a monument of some kind to those that did not come home.
There is evidence that today large numbers of the young and many adults are woefully ignorant of World War II, which was the seminal event of the 20th century. People, whether they know it or not, are the beneficiaries of that great struggle.
Probably, the key area for learning American history is our high schools. A survey of high school American history textbooks reveals that many only give the most cursory treatment to the subject which is hardly adequate for students to understand the significance of it all. Ignorance is a strong deterrent to being able to meet the foes of freedom.
High school American history is a survey course. There is just too much material to cover in a year. Not only is there too much material but there are other calls on a teachers time, such as testing, which takes from instruction time. Since World War II occurred just recently by the time a teacher gets to the 20th century there just isn’t enough time to give the war adequate treatment.
The American history syllabus is likely sequential, but it doesn’t have to be. Why not structure the syllabus in such a way as to give World War II the kind of attention citizens will need to understand the meaning of freedom and the responsibility to preserve it.
