Democracy and freedom are under attack in America and worldwide. Every generation has the task of preserving freedom with whatever it takes.

Americans who lie in graves all over the world and in the depth of oceans saved our freedom in World War II. We take being free for granted, but our freedom was bought at heavy cost. World War II was the worst conflagration the world has ever seen. The death and destruction were staggering yet Americans responded in a way never seen before or since. Americans worked together to defeat the enemy. The war touched every town and segment of American life. The dead and maimed came from all over America. Even after all these years most communities have a monument of some kind to those that did not come home.

