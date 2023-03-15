I am writing to offer my full endorsement of Thayer Coburn for Whitewater School Board. I will be voting to re-elect Thayer Coburn on April 4, and I hope you will too.
When I began my campaign in January for School Board, I wanted to ensure that students are at the center of every decision made by the school board, and that decisions stay local, and in the community, without letting national talking points take over. In the many conversations I have had with Thayer over the past few months, I can say without a doubt that he shares these values. They make him by-far the strongest, and very best choice for our children, our district and our community.
Thayer will ensure all students have a safe, inclusive and innovative environment for students to learn in. He will use his twelve years of experience and collaborative mindset to help steer the district back in the right direction. As was discussed at the candidate forum back in January, the district faces some big challenges, and change does not happen overnight. The district and community needs continuity and follow-through of leadership to make sure these changes happen, and that the district is held accountable. Thayer will ensure that happens. At this time of transition, the district needs laser focus, and that is the type of leadership Thayer provides.
Please join me in voting Thayer Coburn for Whitewater School Board on April 4, 2023.
