I am writing to offer my full endorsement of Thayer Coburn for Whitewater School Board. I will be voting to re-elect Thayer Coburn on April 4, and I hope you will too.

When I began my campaign in January for School Board, I wanted to ensure that students are at the center of every decision made by the school board, and that decisions stay local, and in the community, without letting national talking points take over. In the many conversations I have had with Thayer over the past few months, I can say without a doubt that he shares these values. They make him by-far the strongest, and very best choice for our children, our district and our community.

